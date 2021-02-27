VIDEO: Freecyclers: Migrants Crossing Border Caught Hiding In Green Dump Trucks

MELILLA, Spain – Spanish Civil Guards have released a video of a group of migrants hiding in trucks filled with recycled glass and toxic waste to cross the Spanish border on Feb. 19.
“In just a couple of hours at the port of Melilla, a Spanish autonomous city in northern Africa, a total of 41 men were found in different containers before boarding boats to the mainland on Feb. 19,” said the Spanish Civil Guard.
The footage, uploaded from the Spanish police (North Africa) went viral on Twitter and currently has more than 10,000 views.
“Very big! Civil guards from Melilla rescue a person hidden inside a sack that contained toxic fly ash from the incinerators,” reads the caption of the tweet.
As soon as the officer spotted the leg of a migrant, he was shocked and worried at the same time as he thought that the migrant could have died. Four men were found buried in the waste that was destined to be recycled.
Two of the migrants were found inside a plastic sack containing toxic ashes from waste incinerators in the city. The other two were located in the same container.
“The incinerated ash is transported to the Spanish peninsula periodically. Most of the new arrivals are from Morocco and Algeria,” said the spokesman of the Spanish Civil Guard.
In 2021, the Spanish Civil Guards have caught 1,781 people trying to reach the Spanish mainland from the port of Melilla compared to 11,669 for all of 2020.
Since 2015, the outflow of migrants surpassed the inflow, which led to an upward trend reaching 559,309 migrants in 2018. Whereas, the outward flow of foreign nationals went down to 229,112. The number of deployed cases of migrants in 2018 was approximately 58,000.
The data shows the migration flow of the foreign nationals from 2010 to the initial half of 2019. The outflow of foreign nationals in Spain was greater than the number of people migrating into the country. The number of foreign nationals leaving Spain went up to 460,000, whereas, 250,000 migrated to the country in 2013.
Currently, Spain has more than 5,294,710 migrants residing in the country. The origin of most of the migrants are Romania, Morocco, Columbia and Ecuador. The IOM UN Migration report says 55 percent of the migrants residing in Spain are amongst the 25 to 44 years of age group, which is the working-age population.
The rise in the migrant population is one of the major causes behind increased unemployment in Spain. With 24.63 percent, Spain is one of the highest among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. This rate has extensively affected the services sector of the country.
(Edited by Pallavi Mehra and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)
