VIDEO: Freecyclers: Migrants Crossing Border Caught Hiding In Green Dump Trucks

MELILLA, Spain – Spanish Civil Guards have released a video of a group of migrants hiding in trucks filled with recycled glass and toxic waste to cross the Spanish border on Feb. 19.

“In just a couple of hours at the port of Melilla, a Spanish autonomous city in northern Africa, a total of 41 men were found in different containers before boarding boats to the mainland on Feb. 19,” said the Spanish Civil Guard.

The footage, uploaded from the Spanish police (North Africa) went viral on Twitter and currently has more than 10,000 views.

“Very big! Civil guards from Melilla rescue a person hidden inside a sack that contained toxic fly ash from the incinerators,” reads the caption of the tweet.