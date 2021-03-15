VIDEO: First Time Spanish Cops Seize Drug Trafficker Narco Submarine And Bust 52 Smugglers

MÁLAGA, Spain — The Spanish authorities have seized a narco-submarine designed to carry more than two tons of illegal cargo Andalusia on the Costa del Sol in Malaga’s southern province.

Video footage of the police officials planning to catch the suspects of the 30-feet (9 meters) long submarine has been circulated. This is the first narco submarine ever confiscated by Spanish authorities in a raid with the British NCA’s cooperation and the American Customs and Border Protection.

“The semi-submersible vessel was not yet finished and, according to our investigation, was going to be used by the alleged criminals to put to sea a larger ‘mothership,’” said Rafael Perez, general commissioner of the Judicial Police at a press conference.