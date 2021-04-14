VIDEO: Eye For Nature: Photographer Captures Elusive Wildlife In Stunning Images

Stealth and timing, in addition to skill and an eye for detail, all contribute to a Swedish photographer’s distinctive collection of wildlife images.

Olle Nilsson’s day job is an electrical shop, but his day begins much earlier when he rises at 3:50 a.m. to follow his passion: nature photography. He has captured an elusive wolf, a white-tailed hawk and very young fox cubs, among others.

His images have not gone unnoticed. The 26-year-old resident of Linkoping has 836,000 followers on TikTok and 120,000 on Instagram.

Nilsson said he has been photographing wildlife in nearby forests for around five years.

Moose by Olle Nilsson (@ollenilssonen/Newflash)

Colorful bird by Olle Nilsson (@ollenilssonen/Newsflash)

Wolf by Olle Nilsson (@ollenilssonen/Newflash)

Fox cub by Olle Nilsson (@ollenilssonen/Newsflash)

Swan by Olle Nilsson (@ollenilssonen/Newsflash)

Olle Nilsson, in camouflage, readies for his shoot of a fox den. Screengrab from a video. (@ollenilssonen/Newsflash)

“When I first started out, I didn’t do any wildlife photography at all. I got my first camera six years ago and didn’t use it much until I tried photographing a few cars and landscapes and thought it was great fun,” he said.

Inspiration struck a year later, and Nilsson now aspires to work as a wildlife photographer full-time.

“I do it out of love. I also really enjoy being outside. I get to see what the birds are doing and all the other animals; it is the happiest thing.”

Nilsson, who lives with his partner Lisa and year-old Algo, said he gets up very early most days to take photographs of the wildlife in his area.

“I started on TikTok a year ago, and I’m super proud of the work I have done,” he said.

