VIDEO: Eye For Nature: Photographer Captures Elusive Wildlife In Stunning Images

Stealth and timing, in addition to skill and an eye for detail, all contribute to a Swedish photographer’s distinctive collection of wildlife images.
Olle Nilsson’s day job is an electrical shop, but his day begins much earlier when he rises at 3:50 a.m. to follow his passion: nature photography. He has captured an elusive wolf, a white-tailed hawk and very young fox cubs, among others.
His images have not gone unnoticed. The 26-year-old resident of Linkoping has 836,000 followers on TikTok and 120,000 on Instagram.
Nilsson said he has been photographing wildlife in nearby forests for around five years.
@ollenilssonenI just wanna cuddle with it ##nature ##photography ##birds ##cute♬ original sound – favsoundds
“When I first started out, I didn’t do any wildlife photography at all. I got my first camera six years ago and didn’t use it much until I tried photographing a few cars and landscapes and thought it was great fun,” he said.
Inspiration struck a year later, and Nilsson now aspires to work as a wildlife photographer full-time.
“I do it out of love. I also really enjoy being outside. I get to see what the birds are doing and all the other animals; it is the happiest thing.”
Nilsson, who lives with his partner Lisa and year-old Algo, said he gets up very early most days to take photographs of the wildlife in his area.
“I started on TikTok a year ago, and I’m super proud of the work I have done,” he said.
