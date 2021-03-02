VIDEO: Drug Dopes: Dealers Opened Door To Cops They Mistook For Customers

BIRMINGHAM, England – Two drug dealers got an unpleasant surprise when they were met by armed officers just as they opened the door to head out of their apartment in Birmingham, West Midlands.

The arrested duo are identified as Wesley Carter, 39, and Keelan Simpson, 24, after which their flat was searched.

The officers were dispatched to the location after receiving a call where they were informed about these two men who were allegedly in possession of firearms.