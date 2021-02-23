VIDEO: Car Thief Gunned Down As He Tried To Ram Cops In The US

CALIFORNIA, USA — The US cops shot a suspect attempting to run them over in a stolen car after leading them on a high-speed chase on Oct. 8, 2020.

The incident took place on Van Buren Boulevard in the city of Riverside in the US state of California.

Riverside Police Officers received a call from the owner of a stolen Honda Accord who was following the thief in another vehicle. Once officers tracked the stolen vehicle they attempted to stop it, but the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jesse Gibson, refused to comply and led them on a pursuit.