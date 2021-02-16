VIDEO: Car Crashes With Stationary Police Vehicle In Texas

TEXAS, USA – A car collided with a stationary police vehicle in the city of Deer Park in Texas on Feb 7.

A video of the collision was shared by the local police of the district to spread awareness amongst the masses about the risk of drunk driving.

“Fortunately, Officer Baggett wasn’t killed or seriously injured in the head-on collision on Centre Street,” said the Deer Park Police Department.

The footage shows how the police vehicle stands still and a car from the wrong side drives towards it and instead of stopping, it collides with the police vehicle.

In the footage, the drunk driver is seen driving alone as the vehicle collides.