VIDEO: Broke For The Border: Fleeing Driver Rammed Off The Road 

FORSYTH COUNTY, USA — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies have released a video of a suspect trying to run away from them after being in the pursuit of rash driving.
The deputies had to terminate the initial pursuit when the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Deshun Morris, 28, went into a territory that was not under their jurisdiction.
However, Morris was under the deputies’ radar once again when he made the decision to commit rash driving on the very next day, but this time he didn’t get lucky.
“We know he couldn’t have been prouder than to be able to brag he had escaped from us, certainly a rare occurrence, but in this case based on our decision, not his talents,” said one of the officers of the Forsyth County Sheriff Office.
This time, having obtained the necessary warrants, the deputies were prepared. Due to high speed, the suspect’s car was seen releasing heavy smoke as he tried to escape. Several patrol vehicles were seen chasing the fleeing car.
Deputies moved strategically around the suspect’s car, setting the ground for a successful PIT maneuver, a pursuing tactic.
Morris at that very moment tried to force one of the patrol cars off the road.
The pursuit finally came to an end when one of the patrol vehicles bumped into Morris’ speeding car, causing him to lose control and crash into a side barrier.
Morris was arrested and charged with multiple charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to maintain insurance, expired registration, driving a vehicle with a suspended license, and reckless driving.
As per The Florida Senate, any person who flees a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle is under the charge of reckless driving. The subsequent punishment that a reckless driver undergoes is imprisonment for not more than 90 days or a fine of not less than $25 not more than $500, or by both fine and imprisonment.
Data from Florida Traffic Crash Facts shows that people who “drove in an erratic, reckless or aggressive manner caused 87 fatalities, 166 incapacitating injuries, 358 non-incapacitating injuries, and 422 injuries.”
When a reckless driver crashes another car, speed often makes the damage particularly severe. IIHS analysis of speed explains that speed makes crashes more deadly. As a driver’s speed increases, the crash energy decreases. During a high-speed crash, a car’s metal exterior sometimes intrudes into the passenger compartment. Speed also reduces a car’s safety system’s effectiveness.
Florida is a no-fault state, which means that if one witnesses an accident, the insurance company pays for that person’s expenses and loses, even if the accident is not your fault. The insurance should cover — medical expenses, surgical expenses, Funeral expenses in the event of a death of a loved one and disability insurance benefits.
(Edited by Bornika Das and Gaurab Dasgupta.)
The post VIDEO: Broke For The Border: Fleeing Driver Rammed Off The Road appeared first on Zenger News.