VIDEO: Broke For The Border: Fleeing Driver Rammed Off The Road 

FORSYTH COUNTY, USA — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies have released a video of a suspect trying to run away from them after being in the pursuit of rash driving.

The deputies had to terminate the initial pursuit when the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Deshun Morris, 28, went into a territory that was not under their jurisdiction.

However, Morris was under the deputies’ radar once again when he made the decision to commit rash driving on the very next day, but this time he didn’t get lucky.