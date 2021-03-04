VIDEO: Backfired: Police Gun Down Man Who Torched Ex’s Car 

SACRAMENTO, USA – The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a 38-year-old man over charges of threatening to kill his girlfriend and burning down her truck.

The officers were dispatched to the location after the woman reported the incident on Feb. 15.

As officers were on the scene talking to the victim, one of them noticed the suspect, later identified as Adan Martinez, 38, driving past the victim’s house in a red minivan.

The failed attempt of the officer who tried to pull over Martinez led to a pursuit. A car chase ensued and the officer with a team chased Martinez across the city to catch hold of him.

As they chased him down Sacramento streets, Martinez whizzed past stop signs, eventually coming to a halt at a dead-end, where he was cornered by two police cars.

After trying to drive away once again and refusing to comply with the officers’ orders, the officers fired their service weapons, striking the suspect.

“Martinez was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released,” said one of the officers involved in the car chase.

Martinez has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges including arson, stalking, evasion, and narcotics-related offenses.

The officers involved will be on administrative leave while the incident goes under further investigation.

Domestic violence is highly prevalent in the United States as per reports. The data from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control states that 4.8 million intimate partner-related injuries, rapes, and physical assaults happen every year.

The center also notes that these are just the reported numbers, a huge chunk of the assaults are never brought to the daylight. Less than 20 percent of the assaulted women have sought medical treatment after the injury.

As per the Justice Department, one in five women in the U.S. will experience incidents of rape or attempted rape during the time of their college, and on average less than five percent of these rapes will be reported to the police.

Women are highly prone to such incidents due to income factors as per reports. Rape and sexual violence are some of the most common forms of violence that women have had to endure. Reports state that 19.3 percent of women are raped at some time in their lives, and 43.9 percent experienced sexual violence other than rape that led to physical and mental harm.

In most of the cases, in fact, almost half of the female rape victims surveyed (46.7 percent) stated they had at least one perpetrator who was a familiar face, and 45.4 percent of respondents stated they had at least one perpetrator who was an intimate partner at some point of time.

(Edited by Praveen Pramod Tewari and Gaurab Dasgupta.)