VIDEO: Armed Robbery Suspect Nabbed After High-Speed Chase

An armed robbery suspect is in custody in Detroit after leading Michigan State Police on a high-speed chase on April 16.

State troopers on patrol spotted the suspect in a silver car at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle was identified with the help of a helicopter.

Police said the speeding car was a danger to other drivers and pedestrians. The driver ignored police orders to stop.

Finally, several patrol cars nearly blocked the car at an intersection, but the driver managed to escape by picking up speed and moving on, despite having crashed into one of the police cars.

An hour later, Michigan State Police again located the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

