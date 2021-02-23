VIDEO: Apey Families: Gorilla Troop Show Their Tender Side At Zoo

VALENCIA, Spain — A video has been released by the Valencia Bioparc zoo authorities showing the caring side of a gorilla family, who are raising a 22-month-old silverback.

In the clip, it is seen that the young toddler Felix, who lives with his father Mambie and mother Ali takes the center stage while playing with his fellow primates in the zoo.

The zoo located in the city of Valencia in the eastern Spanish region participates in the preservation of gorillas through its Bioparc Foundation.