VIDEO: $5 Million Runaway Bank Boss Extradited To Russia

MOSCOW, Russia – The former acting chairman of a commercial bank has been extradited from Serbia to Russia amid multimillion-pound fraud claims from 2017.

Former acting chairman of Eurostandard Bank, Daria Gnezdich, was extradited after the Russian authorities managed to establish her whereabouts in October last year, and the prosecutor’s request for her extradition was granted.

The accused was detained and handed over to Russian officials for delivery to Moscow from the Serbian capital Belgrade on Feb 8.

“According to the investigation, in November 2017, Gnezdich, being the acting deputy chairman of the board of CB Eurostandard, using her official position, ensured the conclusion of a banknote transaction between the said bank and Globexbank JSC for the purchase of $ 5 million,” the office of the Russian Prosecutor said.