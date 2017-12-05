UPPERMAN CENTER HOSTS SILENT AUCTION TO SUPPORT STUDENTS

BY ANDREA WEAVER OF UNCW OFFICE OF UNIVERSITY RELATIONS

The Upperman African American Cultural Center will host a silent auction on Monday, Dec. 11 to raise funds for the Upperman Trust to support students.

The auction begins at 6 p.m. in the Upperman Center. Proceeds from the auction will help provide funding for an alternative spring break through the Gullah coastal region. The center will auction photos from an exhibit that has been on display at the Upperman Center since August.

The exhibit showcases the photography talent of Venita Jenkins, a content and communications specialist in the UNCW Office of University Relations. She captured the dynamic, colorful sunrises presented in “My Lord, What a Morning!” along the coastline and waterways of New Hanover County, which is a part of the Gullah Geechee corridor. The exhibit serves as the introduction to the Upperman Center’s theme for the year, “A People by the Sea.” Jenkins donated her images to the Upperman Center for inclusion in the auction.

Jenkins, a passionate amateur photographer, hopes the exhibit encourages viewers to see each day through a lens of opportunity.

“Sunrises mark the beginning of a new day, and they symbolize the gift of new possibilities,” she said. “Yesterday may not have gone as you planned, but now you have a whole new day to try again.”