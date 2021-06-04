University students clean the Pillar of Shame sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot, to remember the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing, at the University of Hong Kong on June 4, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong activists planned private vigils and religious services to commemorate China’s deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, as a prominent organizer was arrested and thousands of police were deployed to prevent any mass protests. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

