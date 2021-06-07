United States To Donate Excess Covid-19 Vaccines To Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe — African countries are set to benefit from an American initiative to donate excess Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are unable to share vaccine doses procured by the United States government at this time,” a United States Department of State spokesperson said in emailed responses to Zenger News.

“But we are working on a framework for donating surplus vaccine doses, once there is sufficient supply in the United States, to countries in need, including through Covax.”

The Covax program, backed by the World Health Organization and Gavi vaccine alliance, aims at equitable vaccine access worldwide.

More than 2.09 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, with about 38 million being given daily, according to Our World in Data that has been tracking Covid-19 vaccinations.

In the United States, 299 million doses have been given, with an average of 973,581 doses daily. Experts estimate that 75 percent of the American population will have been inoculated in three months.

Data from the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, show 31.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the continent.

So far, over 53.5 million doses have been acquired by African countries for the continent’s 1.21 billion people.

Data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention show that the primary vaccines being administered on the continent are the United Kingdom’s AstraZeneca vaccines, Russia’s Sputnik, and China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm.

“In the meantime, we are supporting multilateral vaccine distribution initiatives, such as Covax, and engaging in collaborative partnerships, both for vaccine distribution and for broader assistance to support the response,” said the Department of State spokesperson.