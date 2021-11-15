UNCW Vice Chancellor Lowell Davis to Serve as North American Association of Summer Sessions President

UNCW Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lowell Davis has been selected to serve as president of the North American Association of Summer Sessions (NAASS).

NAASS is a non-profit association of higher education administrators throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico who lead or work closely with summer and special sessions. The association promotes the advancement of scholarship and research to enhance the critical nature of summer and special sessions for colleges and universities. It also provides administrators opportunities to share best practices for student success.

Davis will begin his tenure at the association’s Annual Business Meeting on Nov. 12. He was selected as the president-elect in 2019, a position he held for two years due to the pandemic. He will serve as president for one year.

“I am very excited to lead a group of professionals as well as an organization that has a true mission to support summer activities,” said Davis. “The individuals who participate in NAASS are people who run a myriad of programs to improve their campuses and the lives of students who participate.”

During his tenure as president-elect, Davis and the association’s executive committee developed a strategic plan for the organization.

“I would like to put the strategic plan into action and increase our membership numbers,” he said. “This organization has something for everyone. We discuss pre-college and bridge programs, compensation models, marketing, minors on campus, as well as risk management. As an organization, we have a keen focus on supporting professionals who are responsible for summer programs nationally as well as internationally.”

In addition to his new leadership position with NAASS, Davis was recently elected to the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) Council on Student Affairs Executive Committee Class of 2024.

APLU is a research, policy and advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening and advancing the work of public universities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Its executive committee organizes sessions, meetings and activities held during the APLU Annual Meeting and CSA Summer Forum. The committee also assists with outreach and engagement efforts for new CSA members.