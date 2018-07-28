UNCW OPENS FIRST K-8 LAB SCHOOL IN THE STATE AT D.C. VIRGO

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

UNCW has officially opened the first K-8 lab school in North Carolina. The first year-round K-8 public school in Wilmington, the new D.C. Virgo’s curriculum focuses on inquiry-based learning, community engagement and the importance of literacy.

Classes began July 18 and a grand opening celebration was held July 24.

“We could not be more excited about the opening of D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy,” said Watson College of Education Dean Van Dempsey. “The team that has pulled all of this together has done outstanding work, guided always by doing what is in the best interests of the children. D.C. Virgo’s students are going to have great experiences, surrounded by talented educators and a community invested in their success.”

The school will offer a family-engaged learning environment designed to support the academic, social and emotional growth of students, as well as a wrap-around service model including access to opportunities and resources at UNCW. The school will also have a clinical social worker on staff supervising clinical social work interns. Virgo parents and students can expect open communication, meaningful feedback, high standards and the real-world application of learning.

More than 250 students have enrolled in the unique school, with many previous D.C. Virgo students returning.

“The community has an important history that precedes what we are doing and has guided our work,” said Associate Dean for Teacher Education and Outreach Donyell Roseboro. “This history is critical to the success of the school. Our goal is to be a dependable partner, maintaining our focus and remaining connected and embedded within the community.”