UNCW MEN’S BASKETBALL SHOW BEGINS

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Highlights of the UNCW men’s basketball team’s exhibition game vs. Francis Marion and Tuesday’s road opener at Illinois State will be included in the debut of the “The Seahawk Basketball Show featuring Takayo Siddle” scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, on UNCWsports.com.

Produced for the second year by the Seahawk Digital Network and aired on the program’s internet home, the 30-minute program, hosted by longtime voice Mike Vaccaro, will cover a variety of topics, showcase a Player of the Week and look ahead to future games.

The 2021-22 debut will feature clips of the Francis Marion and Illinois State contests and provide insight into the remainder of the November non-conference schedule.

Viewers may access the FREE show by visiting the men’s basketball page on UNCWsports.com and following the “More” tab on the right side. Each show of the season will be archived.

UNCW Men’s Basketball Show Dates

Friday, Nov. 12

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Mar. 2