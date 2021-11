CHARLESTON, S.C. – Katie Lanz had eight kills and Kirsten Badowski added seven as UNCW lost in three sets on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association volleyball match against Charleston.

The Cougars, who will next compete in the conference tournament later this week, improved to 16-11 overall and 9-7 in the league. UNCW concludes the season with a 4-23 mark and 3-13 in the CAA.

Jadyn Barry, who posted a career-high 30 digs on Saturday, finished Sunday with 15 digs.