Udder Madness: Anti Covid Cow-Dung Therapy Can Cause Black Fungus, Say Medics

KOLKATA, India — On the outskirts of western India city of Ahmedabad, Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala, a cowshed, recently witnessed a unique event amid the pandemic.

Scores of people applied cow dung and urine mixture on their bodies and let it dry while they hugged cows and enacted yoga postures. The people washed the dung packs after a few hours using milk or buttermilk.

The idea — to get rid of the Covid-19 virus and boost immunity against it amid the raging second wave of the pandemic.

Following the event, medical practitioners, healthcare professionals, and doctors warned against rubbing cow dung and urine on their bodies and claimed the “cow-dung therapy” could be a reason for “ black fungus” or mucormycosis in some Covid-19-recovered patients.

However, the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala denied any such activities inside their campus, claiming no person was allowed to enter due to the surge of Covid-19 in India.

Weigh your risks

These cases have rapidly escalated across different parts of India over the past two weeks.

“I can’t prove it, but it’s highly likely. Weigh your risks,” Faheem Younus, a doctor and infectious disease researcher at US’ University of Maryland, said in a now-deleted tweet.

Younus shared a link from the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) website, America’s top health body, which mentions that mucormycetes are present in animal dung.

“They [mucormycetes] are more common in soil than in air, and in summer and fall than in winter or spring,” notes a report by the CDC.