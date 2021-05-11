U.S. To Send ‘Disease Detectives’ In India To Help Choke Deadly Virus

DELHI, India — As India continues to struggle with the burgeoning Covid-19 cases, a supply glut of oxygen , and a crumbling healthcare infrastructure , the U.S. is sending its “disease detectives” to help the South Asian nation choke the spread of the virus.

A strike team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to reach India soon. The team will have officers from CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service . The detectives are known to have cut short the Ebola epidemic in Africa.

“The role of the CDC will be mostly related to the epidemiology of the disease, and that data will have some predictions regarding ways to control the current situation,” Sandip Mandal, consultant pulmonologist, Kasturi Medical Center, Kolkata, told Zenger News.

“But the onus of enforcing the ways to control will be on the Indian government. There should be a constant feedback system on improving the process.”

The Indian government is looking forward to the arrival of these specialists, who might constitute the most extensive U.S. assistance to India since the Covid-19 hit the world last year.

It is believed that the officials will be working closely with their Indian counterpart, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Epidemic Intelligence Service officers serve on the front lines of public health problems, protecting the U.S. and communities worldwide.

As per the CDC Foundation, they’re the “shoe-leather epidemiology”, referring to the emphasis on fieldwork that keeps these epidemiologists constantly on foot, going door-to-door to track and control disease outbreaks.

The CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service program is considered one of the pivots of the country’s disease control and public health management systems.

“Research collaborations across boundaries are necessary to tackle any worst situation,” Yashpal Singh Malik, dean of the College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Science University, Punjab, told Zenger News.

“Undoubtedly, we have all advanced knowledge and systems to analyze the data, but experts from other research agencies specialized in high priority disease is a welcome effort.”