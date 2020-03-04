TRUMP COURTS AFRICAN AMERICANS IN SPEECH WHILE HARMING AFRICAN AMERICANS IN POLICIES



BY HAZEL TRICE EDNEY

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Impeached and now acquitted President Donald Trump has delivered his final State of the Union Address before the next presidential election set for Nov. 3, 2020.

The speech was replete with misleading information with an apparent aim to impress Black voters. In the 78-minute speech delivered before Congress and televised to millions, Feb. 4, Trump referred to Black civil rights leaders by name and invited African Americans as guests in the audience. But a remarkable number of statements that he made pertaining to African Americans or people of color was contradicted by policies, previous actions or statements by Trump himself.

Among the examples:

He called Harriet Tubman a hero in the State of the Union address while refusing to allow her picture to be posted on the $20 bill until after he is no longer president. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he’d suggested her photo be posted on the discontinued $2 bill instead.

He awarded an “opportunity scholarship” to African-America fourth-grader Janiya Davis to attend the school of her choice while proposing to strip funding from public schools where the educations of millions of African Americans are suffering.

He praised the worthy service of Cleveland native Charles McGee as one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen during the pains of legalized segregation and promoted him to Brigadier General. Yet, on the same day that he pinned on General McGee’s stars, he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest civilian honor – to radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, among the greatest purveyors of racist comments about Black people of all media personalities, including championing the so-called “birther” lie that President Obama was not born in the U.S.

Trump invited Joshua Smith, the brother of a teenaged cyber-bullying victim who committed suicide to sit in the audience at the SOTU just before going on one of his usual cyber-bullying tirades against Republicans and Democrats who opposed him or simply told truths during impeachment hearings.

Among the best descriptions of the speech probably came from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who ripped up her copy on live TV and then called it a “manifesto of mistruths” in a CNN interview.

From funding for HBCUs to an African-American unemployment rate being the lowest in history – while failing to give proper credit to his predecessor, President Obama, for that downward spiral, the 78-minute State of the Union Address revealed back to back conflicts from the impeached president, who was acquitted by the U. S. Senate the next day.

But, the Center for American Progress, in a pre-SOTU report, had already documented the harms done to African Americans by the Trump Administration.

According to Trump, “There’s a revolution going on in this country. I mean a positive revolution. So African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American. We have the best numbers we’ve ever had. African-American, the poverty numbers are now reverse and they’re the best they’ve ever had.”

But, according to CAP, “Trump has nothing to brag about when it comes to his treatment of people of color. The Black unemployment rate remains two times the rate of White Americans. We also know that most Americans cannot afford an unexpected $400 expense.

The fact check document on Trump’s record on communities of color was entitled ”365 Harms: The Trump Administration’s Record on People of Color aims to document “the numerous ways in which the Trump Administration has been harming people of color. They are releasing seven instances each week and will document 365 instances of Trump harming people of color between November 5, 2019 and November 5, 2020,” according to CAP spokeswoman Julia Cusick.

Among some of the harms listed by CAP: