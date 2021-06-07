‘Tough’ Gig Economy Safety Laws For Australia’s New South Wales

SYDNEY — Food delivery riders would be penalized for riding unsafely and be issued with safety equipment from platforms like Uber Eats and Deliveroo under new laws flagged by the New South Wales government.

They were sparked by the deaths of four workers in Sydney late last year.

“Enough is enough,” Anderson said on June 5.

“We can no longer stand by while riders continue placing themselves and others at risk.”

The government announced the reforms on June 5 based on recommendations of a task force set up after last year’s deaths.

An education and safety blitz recently found widespread non-compliance with road and workplace safety laws, the minister said.

Almost nine in 10 food delivery riders were not wearing safe, high-visibility clothing, a statistic Anderson said was unacceptable.

Some 40 percent were observed riding in an unsafe manner.

“Together, these measures provide the necessary regulatory tools to drive compliance within the industry and ultimately help create a culture where safety comes first,” Anderson said.

Riders would get compulsory induction training from the digital platforms under the changes and be issued with a unique identification number.

Safework, Transport for the New South Wales, and police would increase compliance activity.

And there would be more reporting of safety incidents.

“The message is clear — safety must always come first,” said Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

“You must abide by these new measures, or you will be caught, you will be fined, and you will be called out.”

The reforms were recommended in the final report of the Joint Taskforce into Food Delivery Rider Safety, published on June 5.

The platforms had already committed to 50 actions to improve their riders’ health and safety, as part of the task force’s work.

The government wants to introduce the laws by November following consultation on the plan.

