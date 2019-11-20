THE WILLISTON ALUMNI COMMUNITY CHOIR PRESENTS ITS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The annual Christmas concert presented by The Williston Alumni Community Choir (WACC) has returned. The concert will be presented on Sunday, December 8, 2019. The return concert is entitled “For unto Us a Child is Born”. Due to Hurricane Florence in September 2018 and several members experiencing severe damage to their dwellings and property, the annual 2018 WACC Christmas Concert was canceled. In place of the annual Christmas Concert, a Palm Sunday/Easter performance was held in April of 2019.

Various selections will be performed during the December 8, 2019 concert. Included are “The Omnipotence”, “Silent Night”, and “The Newborn King”. Under the direction of Cornelius Hamilton, accompanied by his band, “Born is the King” (composed by Mr. Hamilton), “Oh Lord, You’re My Everything” and “Joy to the World” will also be rendered.

The Williston High School Glee Club was organized as an alumni group in 1984 as The Williston Alumni Choral Ensemble under the direction of the late B. Constance O’Dell. Participants included alumni members from the graduating classes of 1944 through 1968. Additional members included alumni of the Williston Marching Band and family and friends of Williston graduates. This ensemble performed at Kenan Auditorium, Thalian Hall and Williston Class Reunion events and at the White House in December of 1994.

Ms. Marva M. Robinson is the choir director. Mrs. Monnie Swepson serves as the groups’ musician. The WACC sang in October of 2019 with The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, Cornelius Hamilton and the Company in a “Tribute to Aretha Franklin” at The Wilson Center. Ms. Capathia Jenkins and Mr. Ryan Shaw performed songs such as, “Respect”, “Natural Woman”, and “Think”.

The December 8th Concert will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 2711 Princess Place Drive at 5:00 PM. Tickets for this event may be purchased (using cash only) at Jenkins Barber Shop (420 Red Cross Street), Davis Funeral Home (901 South 5th Street) and The Offices of The Wilmington Journal (412 7th Street). The cost of tickets is $15.00.