THE NATIONAL BLACK CHURCH INITIATIVE: “THE BLACK CHURCH MUST HELP SAVE OUR MEDIA”

Washington, DC – The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, strongly urges the 150,000 Black Churches around the country to triple its spending with the Black press, Black radio, and Black Christian bloggers. As the economy gets stronger we are urging all Black Churches to be intentional in tripling their spending with all Black media properties. Namely: the Black radio, Black press and Christian bloggers. It is critical that the Black Church maintain its decisive role in helping to preserve and strengthen the economic outlook for Black media and Black people.

Rev. Anthony Evans President of the National Black Church Initiative says, “The National Black Church Initiative believes in the Black Press and its power and its right to exist. We plan to set an example. We will commit 5% of our budget over the next three years, working with the Black press, Black radio and Christian bloggers. Each of our projects will have an advertising media budget associated with it going forward. We hope to set this example for the rest of the Black Church.”

It is critical that the Black Church assure this avenue for Black expression, thoughts and opinion by tripling their spending with all Black media over the next three years. NBCI estimates that if 150,000 Black Churches spend an average of $1,500.00 with Black media for ads, editorials, advertising church activities and anniversaries as well as other important announcements from our denominations, that we can significantly influence the survival of Black media for years to come. We estimate that this will provide Black media with an additional $250,000,000.00 which would help them to strengthen their online digital platforms, their social media, their brands, their email networks and their ability to continue to produce a physical newspaper so that many of our seniors will continue to have access to critical news articles affecting them and the entire Black community.

Ever since the Pews Foundation study several years ago that downplayed and diminished the importance of the Black press, it has been difficult for them to project themselves in a media driven, online, golden age in news. It is imperative that the Black voice is heard. This is why the Black Church must step up its spending to ensure that voice.

