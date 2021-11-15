Tate Family Gift Commitment Establishes Scholarships

Dr. Jimmy Tate ’99, ’01M, ’19M, current member of the UNCW Board of Trustees, and his sister, Dr. Mary Lisa Robinson, have made a $100,000 gift commitment to establish scholarships in memory of their brother, Harvey Tate, Jr.

The siblings’ generous contribution will create scholarships to support student-athletes as well as students with a farming and/or environmental background interested in pursuing a degree offered by the Cameron School of Business. The gift will count towards the university’s current comprehensive campaign, Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCW. Student support has been a key initiative of the campaign, with nearly $50 million being raised in this area. Encouraging alumni participation is another goal of the ongoing campaign.

A Seahawk through and through, Tate earned a UNCW bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degrees in liberal studies and conflict management resolution. He was appointed to the university’s Board of Trustees earlier this year and serves on the External Affairs and Educational Planning and Programs committees, as well as the Special Committee on Renewal and Accountability.

Tate is currently the president of the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, which serves 10 counties throughout southeastern North Carolina. He has served as president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College and held positions as vice president of human resources and institutional advancement at the community college level. He is a dedicated and long-time advocate of UNC Wilmington, having served as both a student and a part-time faculty member.

“We are grateful for Jimmy and Mary Lisa’s support of his alma mater,” said Eddie Stuart ’05M, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement. “The two have created a family legacy through service and philanthropic investments.”

Learn more about how to provide student support and Like No Other: The Campaign for UNCW, by visiting giving.uncw.edu.