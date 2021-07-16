Streaming Service Netflix Ventures Into Video Games, No Extra Cost For Customers

WASHINGTON — Streaming platform Netflix will be expanding into the domain of video games, and the company has hired Mike Verdu, a former Facebook and Electronic Arts executive, as its new Vice-President of game development.

Verdu was previously the Vice-President of content for Facebook Reality Labs, where he oversaw Oculus Studios and the teams that brought second-and third-party virtual reality games to Oculus Virtual Reality headsets, as per a media report.

Verdu’s portfolio also includes the position of Senior Vice President of mobile for video game developer Electronic Arts, where he was responsible for mobile games like ‘Plants vs. Zombies 2’, ‘The Sims Freeplay’ and ‘Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.’

At Netflix, Verdu will be reporting to Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer and chief product officer, as per a media report.