South Sudan Marks A “Wasted Decade” Of Independence

JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan marked ten years of independence from Sudan on July 9, as severe famine threatens the livelihoods of more than 8.5 million out of 11.3 million of its people.

60-year-old Keji, a resident of the country’s capital, Juba, who preferred to use only one name for fear of possible reprisal from security officers, said she struggles to find food for her family.

“Look at how we have lost weight,” she told Zenger News.

“Is there any food for us? All of us are not urban residents or formally employed. We are not people who depend on money to buy food. We grow our own food, but we are now suffering.”

A record 4.5 million children — two out of three — in South Sudan are in desperate need of humanitarian support, according to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

“The hope and optimism that children and families in South Sudan felt at the birth of their country in 2011 have slowly turned to desperation and hopelessness,” said the fund’s executive director Henrietta Fore.

“The childhood of many ten-year-old children in South Sudan today has been beset by violence, crises, and rights abuses.”