Snapchat Fixes Its Crashing Problem With New iOS Update 

LOS ANGELES — Snapchat users will finally get rid of the bug that crashes the multimedia messaging app on the iOS version, as developers have rolled out an update to fix the issue.

If users experience a bug where the iOS version of Snapchat crashes at launch, it can take the help of a new update available on the App Store to fix it.

On a related note, the bug that has been fixed by the update did not appear to have affected the Android version of the app.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the bug, and #snapchatdown was trending on the microblogging site.

“@snapchat not working since morning I updated from @AppStore,” one user tweeted.

“My snap was not pulling up after a few hrs now, but after I deleted snap off my phone, re-download it, it’s now finally working again,” another user tweeted.

Snapchat’s official support Twitter handle tweeted about the fix. “The issue has been resolved. If you’re still having trouble, please manually update to version 11.34.1.35 in the App Store,” the tweet read.

Users can download the update by going to the App Store, tapping on the profile picture in the top right corner, and pulling down to refresh– if the phone is not automatically updated.

If a user had turned off ‘Auto-update’ to avoid the bugged version, they can turn it back on by going to Settings > App Store and then toggling App Updates on under Automatic Downloads.

Snapchat launched Spotlight in November 2020 and said it would pay $1 million every day to creators till the end of 2020. The short-video format market is an area of focus for social media platforms after the success of TikTok.

In July 2020, TikTok launched a $200 million fund that looks for a certain number of followers and original content for U.S.-based creators.

Snapchat had 280 million daily active users worldwide, and the company said during the earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase from 229 million global daily active users in the first quarter of 2020. Snapchat is one of the most popular social messaging and photo-sharing apps in the world.

The company’s revenue rose 66 percent to $770 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Earlier this month, Snapchat introduced public profiles for businesses to build a following and sell products. The public profiles will have Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses to give consumers an immersive experience.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Pallavi Mehra and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)







The post Snapchat Fixes Its Crashing Problem With New iOS Update appeared first on Zenger News.