Snakes And Shudders: Man Bitten On Penis By Escaped Snake In His Toilet 

An Austrian man was bitten by a snake on his genitals during his morning bathroom trip after his neighbor’s albino python escaped through a drain and hid in the hapless man’s toilet.

The incident took place when the 65-year-old man from the Austrian city of Graz popped to the toilet at around 6 a.m. on July 5.

To his huge surprise, he was then bitten on his sensitive area by his neighbor’s 5-foot-long albino python.

The man had just sat on the toilet seat when he felt, in his own words, “a pinch” in his genital area which made him immediately jump to his feet and notice the reptile staring back at him from the toilet bowl.

After calling the police, who brought reptile expert Werner Stangl to the scene, it was discovered that “the reptile had escaped unnoticed from the neighbor’s apartment and presumably entered the toilet through the sewage system.”

Snake expert Werner Stangl pulled the python out of the toilet in Graz, Austria. (Werner Stangl/Zenger)

Stangl, who works for the reptile emergency service, said the snake was non-venomous. He managed to take it out of the toilet and clean it without harming it after which he handed it back to its owner.

“The python had all of its muscles tensed and pressed itself against the pipe. It was a difficult rescue,” Stangl said.

According to the police, the neighbor is a 24-year-old reptile enthusiast who owns 11 non-venomous snakes and one gecko.

It is unclear how the snake escaped as the man’s pets are kept safely in terrariums and specially-designed cages.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to University Hospital in the city of Graz in Austria by Red Cross volunteers so he could be treated for “minor injuries.”

His neighbor was reported to the public prosecutor and is under investigation for negligent bodily harm.

Snakes in toilets are not such a strange occurrence, although it is more common in regions where there are more snakes. Other creatures, like rats, frogs, lizards and possums are also able to make their way into toilets through sewer systems by swimming up the pipes. While it’s not common, there have been many instances of creatures finding themselves in the same situation as this albino python.

In 2018, YouTuber William B. Tedrick found a snake about five feet long in a toilet on his ranch. He caught it and released it into a far-away woodpile using his own tools, but it is more often safer to close the bowl and call an expert.

