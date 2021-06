This original Star-Spangled banner currently hanging in Flag Hall of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, inspired Francis Scott Key and the words of our National Anthem after it was flown over Fort McHenry in 1814. President Joseph R. Biden proclaimed June 14, 2021, as Flag Day, and the week starting June 13, 2021, as National Flag Week and flag week. (Smithsonian Archives/History Div)

