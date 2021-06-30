Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Her ‘Black Widow’ Role

WASHINGTON — The “Black widow” actress Scarlett Johansson recently appeared in an interview where she revealed that she would no longer play her Marvel character after the upcoming film’s release.

“I’ve had a great decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like that kind of milestones I always really look forward to,” said Johansson. “But I feel proud of this film, and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah… like I said, it’s bittersweet.”

The actor, who played Natasha Romanoff in the much-loved Marvel movie, was first introduced as Black Widow in the 2010’s “Iron Man 2,” The last time she reprised her role was in 2019 “Avengers: Endgame” where her character died.

In her earlier interviews, Johansson had also spoken about how her husband- Saturday Night Live comedian — Colin Jost avoids all spoilers about “Black Widow” as “he wants to be surprised,” adding that he didn’t even want to know who was on set.

“I always tell people that… I’m like, you don’t want to know. There are so few surprises these days, have the patience and sit through the movie, and enjoy the ride and this movie is full of a lot of surprises for sure,” said Johannson.