Rural, Regional Parts Of Australia Reflect Broader Plan

MELBOURNE, Australia — When it comes to regional and rural Victoria, the 2021-2022 state budget is banking on a broader plan.

In spruiking the spending for those not living in the Melbourne metropolitan area, the Victorian government points to the state-wide plan for mental health reforms and coronavirus recovery.

Of the AU$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) over four years being poured into mental health, about AU$700 million ($542 million) is going towards new and expanded regional mental health support services.

Included in those reforms are crisis outreach teams, continued running of hospital outreach post-suicidal engagement program at South West Healthcare in Warrnambool, Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton and Mildura Base Hospital, and sub-regional follow up care in regions across the state.

To encourage job growth, about AU$129 million ($100 million) is being spent on regional development and agriculture investment.

There’s AU$10 million ($8 million) for the Morwell Food Manufacturing Precinct in the Latrobe Valley, which is forecast to support about 1700 jobs, AU$17.4 million ($13.5 million) is being spent on employment diversification in Portland and across the Glenelg Shire and in Northern Victoria AU$1.6 million ($1.2 million) will go to the Hilldene Employment Precinct in Seymour.

For agriculture, there’s AU$11.7 million ($9 million) for traceability systems to prove the origin and quality, and promotion, of Victorian produce.

The government had already announced AU$6.4 million ($4.9 million) for the state’s fruit fly control strategy.

There are 17 schools slated for upgrades in regional Victoria and land to be acquired in the Mitchell Shire for a new one.

One of the biggest items of regional Victoria in the budget is AU$986 million ($763 million) to build 25 new trains, with most of the work to be done in Ballarat.

(Edited by Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar and Saptak Datta)