REV. DR. T. ANTHONY SPEARMAN ELECTED NEW NCNAACP PRESIDENT

BY CASH MICHAELS OF THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

[RALEIGH] The NCNAACP elected a new president last weekend to touts, “I’m woke, and I ain’t skeard,” letting advocates and adversaries alike know that just because Bishop Dr. William J. Barber, II has finished his 12 year tenure as leader, doesn’t mean the State’s oldest civil rights organization will cease its aggressive battle for freedom, justice and equality.

“If we’re going to be a justice organization, we’re going to be a justice organization,” the new president, The Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman said to applause.

“We’ve got work to do, and it’s time to roll up our sleeves and do the work, fighting the real adversaries and enemy.”

Rev. Spearman, who is also Senior Pastor, St. Phillip’s A.M.E. Zion Church in Greensboro and President of the NC Council of Churches, thanked Dr. Barber for his leadership, calling the president emeritus, “ My predecessor, my friend and my mentor.”

“And thank you to the NCNAACP for your vote, [and] your overwhelming support of me to serve as your State Conference of Branches president.”

Rev. Spearman, the NCNAACP’s Third Vice President for the past six years, hailed his opponent, The Reverend Dr. Portia Rochelle, longtime President of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.

When he gave his acceptance remarks at the Freedom Fund Banquet, Rev. Spearman embraced Rev. Rochelle onstage and remarked with pride how they both ran clean campaigns to win. However, Spearman also took time to publicly chastise, though not by name, several NCNAACP members who apparently worked behind the scenes to undermine the two candidates.

“There are some of us who are in here tonight who did their best to divide us and cause a whole lot of hatred to permeate the NCNAACP,” Rev. Spearman admonished. “And I’m here to tell you all that I will not stand for that on my watch! You know who you are, and I want you to know that I know who you are too!

The hundreds in attendance at the banquet wildly applauded.

Prior to the election, Dr. Spearman vowed that he would continue down the path Bishop Barber set in terms of challenging the State Legislature over what he sees are repressive policies, hurting the poor and communities of color.

Also honored Saturday evening was the Greensboro NAACP Chapter, led by Branch President, The Reverend Dr. Cardes Brown.

Other 74th Annual NCNAACP Convention highlights include an appearance by veteran civil rights leader, The Reverend Jesse Jackson, keynote remarks by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), whose parents hail from Hendersonville, N. C., Freedom Fund Banquet remarks from national radio /television personality, Roland Martin, and a poignant final “State of the State of Civil Rights Address” by outgoing President, Dr. William J. Barber II.

Next year’s NCNAACP Convention will be held in Wilmington in October 2018.