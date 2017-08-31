Rev. Dr. C. R. Edwards passes at 92

Compiled by Wilmington Journal Staff

Rev. Dr. Chancy R. Edwards, age 92 of Knightdale, NC and formerly of Fayetteville, NC, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC. Funeral services were held on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church Fayetteville, 302 Moore Street in Fayetteville, NC with Rev. Dr. Cureton Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Rockfish Memorial Park. A public viewing was on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel and on Monday, August 28, 2017 at First Baptist Church Fayetteville from 10 -11:45 a.m. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services were entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 805 Nash Street East in Wilson, NC 27893.

REVEREND DR. CHANCY RUDOLPH EDWARDS

Dr. Edwards was born in Nash County, North Carolina to the late Rev. B.H. and Lucy K. Edwards. He was educated in the Nash County Public Schools. He received an B.A. Degree from Shaw University and the Master of Divinity Degree from Shaw University School of Religion in Raleigh, North Carolina. He also studied at Union Theological Seminary in New York and the Southeastern Baptist Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. He was honored in 1963 with a Doctor of Divinity Degree from Shaw University for his outstanding work as a clergyman and leader. In a special ceremony in 2007, Dr. Edwards was inducted into The College of Ministries and Preachers at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 1953, First Baptist Church decided to call Reverend Chancy Rudolph Edwards from the Spring Garden Baptist Church in Washington, North Carolina where he had pastored for five years. He accepted the call and on Easter Sunday, he preached his first pastoral sermon. That sermon initiated the beginning of 50 years (1953 to 2003) of association in the life of First Baptist Church (37 years as Pastor and 27 years as Pastor Emeritus).

Dr. Edwards has held numerous denominational offices, including Director of Roanoke Institute, a unit of Shaw University’s School of Religion in Elizabeth City, North Carolina; President of Shaw University Theological Alumni Association; President of the General Baptist State Convention, USA; Chairman of Shaw University’s Board of Trustees; Member, Board of Trustees, Shaw Divinity School; Moderator of Union Baptist Association; Member of Executive Committee of the Baptist World Alliance;Member of the Sunday School Board of National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.; President and Interim Secretary-Treasurer, Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Missions Convention, USA.

His political and civic experiences include: Member and Chairman of Fayetteville City Schools Board of Education; elected to the General Assembly of North Carolina House of Representatives and North Carolina Senate; Member of the North Carolina Board of Education; Member of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, Senior Advisor to former Governor Michael “Mike” Easley and a Life Member of the Fayetteville Branch of NAACP.

After 37 years as spiritual leader of First Baptist Church, Dr. Edwards retired on April 15, 1990. On this date, he was presented a resolution from the Church naming him President Emeritus and held the position for over 27 years.

Since his retirement, he has served as Interim Pastor of First Baptist Church, Clinton; First Baptist Church, Selma; Juniper Level Baptist Church, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Wakefield Baptist Church, Malabys Crossroad Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, all in Wake County. He was a spiritual advisor to many churches and many young ministers.

Dr. Edwards was married in 1947 to Luella Dickens Edwards, an educator, who preceded him in death in 1995. To this union, one daughter, Jewyl Anita (Dunn) was born. She graduated from Shaw University and North Carolina Central University and is the mother of two children, Jewelyn Luan and Ohmar Chandell.

In 1997, he married Carolyn Jones Ferebee, an educator, who brought to the union one daughter, Jacqueline Gunter and a grandson, Joseph Gunter, III. Dr. Edwards and his wife, Carolyn resided in Knightdale.

His travels have been numerous within the United States and many foreign countries, which includes: Canada, Jamaica, West Indies, Cuba, Europe, the Holy Land, Mexico, Stockholm, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, London, Paris, Liberia, Senegal, West Africa, Egypt, Guyana and South America.

Dr. Edwards wrote his autobiography, “Ordered by the Lord” in 1990.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. He was the baby!!

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter, Jewyl, stepdaughter, Jacqueline Gunter; his grandchildren, Jewelyn and Ohmar (Adina); his step grandson, Joseph Gunter III; his great grandson, Omari; sister-in-law, Grace Edwards; brothers-in-law Verlon E. Jones (Marjorie), Royce E. Jones (Carrie); several nieces and nephews, and many, many other relatives and friends including his First Baptist Church family.