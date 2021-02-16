Recycling Workers Cheat Death In Massive Blast 

MARYLAND, USA – A recycling building was on the verge of collapsing after a massive explosion took place on Feb 5 in Beltsville, Maryland. The reason behind the explosion is suspected to be an accidental placement of a gas cylinder in a shedder.

The surveillance video footage shows a massive cloud of smoke bursting out of the one-storied warehouse. The truck, outside the warehouse, left the location instantly and moved to a safer location as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the workers in the neon yellow outfit, tried to vacate the site as the blast took place.

The Prince George’s Country Fire with the Emergency Medical Services, reached the site and kept giving updates on their social media handles from the site.

“Working Fire: Approx 7:50 am, the units were dispatched to the 11,200 block of Somerset Ave in Beltsville for a reported explosion,” tweeted the department. “On scene, crews found a 1-story warehouse with smoke in front of the building. The building has been evacuated.”

The next video footage shows how the building nearly collapsed due to the explosion. The sections of the roof loosen up and fell. The situation got in control as firefighters reached the site. One warehouse was filled with smoke as they started the evacuation process. While evacuating, the firefighters found a lot of people stuck inside the warehouse and provided them aid as soon as possible.

While on the site, another explosion took place, allegedly because of the same reason, that concerned the recycling unit in the building. No injuries have been reported till now and situation was brought under control within time by the firefighters.

“There was another explosion which preliminarily appears to have come from a recycling unit inside the building,” said the firefighter official. “No injuries. There was an active fire inside the building. The bulk of the fire has been knocked. Searches negative.”

A picture was shared by The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department on their Facebook page.

“The explosion did knock siding off of the exterior. Fire investigators en route. Searches were negative. Crews are still operating on scene. Mutual aid from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services” read the Facebook post on their official Prince George’s County Fire/ EMS Department Page.

“Further details of the incident will come out after the investigation is completed” said the Prince George’s County Fire official.

The Prince George’s County, Maryland department has outlined safety measures and high-quality fire prevention, fire protection, emergency medical services and community outreach programs to spread awareness amongst the masses. Within a year, the department responded to over 135,000 calls and gave their best.

(Edited by Pallavi Mehra and Shirish Vishnu Shinde)