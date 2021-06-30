Pop Friction: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Spills Beans About His Relationship With Estranged Father

WASHINGTON —Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino spilled the beans about a topic he largely avoided — his relationship with his estranged father and gave far more detail than ever before in a recent interview.

As per a media report, Tarantino recently appeared in an interview on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where he talked about his career, as well as his upbringing and how it shaped his love of movies.

Tarantino reminisced about his stepfather, Curtis Zastoupil, of whom he was quite fond, but also his biological father, aspiring actor Tony Tarantino, whom he “hates.”

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” writer-director said he chose to keep the last name Tarantino because it sounded cool.

“It had nothing to do with him. It had nothing to do with the family. If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t use the name Tarantino. If I had it to do all over again, I would use my middle name as my last name. I would be Quentin Jerome,” he said.