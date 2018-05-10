POOR PEOPLE’S CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF ON MOTHER’S DAY

BY CASH MICHAELS OF THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

On Sunday, May 13, Mother’s Day, Rev. Dr. William Barber, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, and former president of the NCNAACP; and Rev. Dr. Liz Theohsris, co-director of the Kairos Center, will officially kick off the “Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.”

“Some things are not about left and right, Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal, but about right and wrong,” said Rev. Barber. “We need a moral movement to challenge the nation’s elected leaders to critique unjust policies and lift the cries of the impacted and cause the nation to change and do better.”

The new movement, inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s original Poor People’s Campaign fifty years ago, that was cut short because of his assassination, seeks, according to campaign organizers, to accomplish three goals:

1 – “Nonviolently and morally confront the immoral policies of systemic racism, systemic poverty, the war economy/militarism, ecological devastation, and the distorted moral narrative of so-called “Christian/religious nationalism.”

2 – “Engage in massive voter registration/mobilization among the poor and working poor of every race, creed, color, sexuality, gender, age and demographic.”

3 – “Build power and fusion unity among the poor and those most impacted alongside clergy, moral leaders and people of conscience.”

The Mother’s Day kickoff from Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington, DC, is actually the opening day salvo of a forty-day campaign that spans the following six weeks with weekly themes.

Week One (May13-19) – SOMEBODY’S HURTING OUR PEOPLE.

Week Two (May 20-26) – LINKING SYSTEMIC RACISM AND POVERTY

Week Three (May 27 – June 2) – THE WAR ECONOMY

Week Four (June 3-9) THE RIGHT TO HEALTH AND A HEALTHY PLANET

Week Five (June 10 -16) EVERYBODY’S GOT THE RIGHT TO LIVE

Week Six (June 17 – 22) A NEW AND UNSETTLING FORCE

On the following day, June 23, there will be a Global Day of Solidarity and Sending Forth Call to Action Mass Rally in Washington, D.C.

After the Mother’s Day kickoff, on Monday, May 14, the North Carolina leg of the national Poor People’s Campaign will hold a “Take Action” mass rally in Raleigh’s Bicentennial Plaza, 1 East Edenton Street. This rally will simultaneously occur at 2 p. m., along with similar “Take Action” rallies in 31 other state capitals across the country.

“We’re calling the poor and the working poor of all different races, colors, and creeds to come together, along with clergy, along with advocates, to be fully engaged,” Rev. Barber says.

Go to www.breachrepairers.org, and click on “the Poor People’s Campaign,” to join and learn more.