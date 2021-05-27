PHOTOS: Cyclone Yaas Destroys Hundreds Of Thousands Of Homes In India

KOLKATA, India — Decimated houses, uprooted trees, seawater-filled extensive swathes of fertile agricultural land, and immeasurable ecological destruction — the Yaas cyclone left a long trail of devastation on India’s east coast on May 26.

And, it is now headed towards the interior states, albeit in a weakened state.

The cyclone and the subsequent strong wind and continuous rainfall severely hit the Indian eastern coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha. At least four people lost their lives.

More than 300,000 homes were destroyed, and more than 10 million people were affected in the coastal areas of both states as sea waters rose and breached the embankments.

Cyclone Yaas hit the country in less than two weeks after Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc on the western coast.

“These are signs that climate change is for real,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, Center for Science and Environment.

“It is evident that there is an overall rise in temperature and sea surface temperature. They are rising pretty rapidly, and this contributes to the extreme weather hazards.”