One Of The Biggest Snow-Storms In US History Brings Record-Breaking 1.3 Metres Of Snow And Lots Of Power Outages

DENVER — A historic blizzard that stuck Colorado on March 14 has brought a record of 1.3 meters of snow, and the numbers are continuing to pile up every day.

The heavy snowstorm regarded as one of the biggest to hit the region has left many areas with no power and covered in record-breaking amounts of snow. The snowstorm resulted in the cancellation of 1,072 departing flights and 1,116 arriving flights at the Denver International Airport.

“I’m originally from the East Coast, so this heavy type of snow is more of my kind of snow than I’m used to here, but I think it is great, and I’m so happy to be in Boulder where there’s so much to do on a snowy day,” said Maura Roche, a Colorado resident.