Non-profit Group Takes Amazon India To Court Over Fake Medical-grade Masks 

CHENNAI, India — While India was dealing with mass destruction amid the deadly second wave of Covid-19, an Indian non-profit organization filed a petition in the country’s financial center, Mumbai, against Amazon Retail India over the sale of fake medical-grade face masks.

Friends of Wadala East’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court was also against the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs for failing to check the sale of fake masks.

The NGO had placed a bulk order of 400 masks for healthcare workers on Amazon in May. But the products were “shoddy and substandard in quality, were poorly packaged and nowhere close to what they were described as on the portal”, the PIL states.

The organization could not distribute the masks.

“The PIL primarily focuses on medical-grade masks, not fancy masks,” Sujit Lahoti, advocate and proprietor at Sujit Lahoti & Associates, told Zenger News.

Lahoti is representing the NGO in this case.

“The litigants also placed an order for medical-grade masks on other websites. Someone is selling an N95 mask that is actually a cloth mask; someone is selling a W95 super mask — all these are deceptively similar.”

“So, a false sense of confidence is generated. The majority of products we found online had no system of checks before they go on sale. If you are selling a medical-grade face mask, please ensure the certification, the lab reports are in place before being listed on your website,” Lahoti said.

As India grapples with the pandemic, its mask market saw a boost in sales. The boom in demand for masks has seen e-commerce marketplaces being flooded with vendors who claim to sell medical-grade and certified masks.

India’s surgical mask market was valued at $71.73 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $157.13 million by 2027. Several e-retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal sell medical and non-medical grade masks.

The high court has issued a notice to the Union government, seeking its response, and the case is scheduled to be heard on June 17.