No Masks, Crowd Limits As Western Australia Eases Rules

BURSWOOD, Australia — Western Australia will welcome back capacity crowds and no longer require the wearing of face masks under a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

From 12:01 am on May 15, Perth and the neighboring Peel region will return to the conditions that existed prior to the Anzac Day weekend lockdown.

Face masks will only be required at the airport, on public transport, including buses, ferries, and trains. For staff, visitors, and contractors at residential aged care facilities.

There will no longer be limits on attendees at weddings and funerals.

Major venues, including the 60,000-seat Optus Stadium, will return to host 100 percent capacity crowds.

As per the guidelines, a hospital patient or resident of an aged care or disability facility may only have four visitors per resident per day.

Masks must be worn for all staff, visitors, and contractors at residential aged care facilities.

Further, limits on home gatherings will also be removed, and patients in hospitals, aged care, and disability care facilities will have unlimited visitors.

Western Australia hadn’t recorded any locally acquired cases since May 1.

“This is fantastic news for our community, businesses, and economy. It follows over 101,000 tests being conducted in Western Australia over the past three weeks — and incredible effort – and no further local cases being detected since May 1,” said an official.

Perth and Peel have been subject to varying levels of restrictions for the past three weeks.

“Western Australians have done a fantastic job at crushing the virus in our community,” Premier Mark McGowan said on May 13.

“The return to pre-lockdown life is only possible because of the collective efforts of Western Australians.”

McGowan has tweeted about the update on his official Twitter handle. “In line with updated public health advice, the Perth and Peel regions will return to pre-lockdown life from midnight tomorrow night. At 12.01 am this Saturday, May 15, pending no further local cases, all conditions will return to how they were prior to the ANZAC Day long weekend,” read the tweet.

A hotel security guard and his two housemates tested positive. A legal requirement for hotel quarantine workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 came into effect on May 10.

The state is monitoring 13 active cases in hotel quarantine.

McGowan claimed that there were eight active cases of the Indian strain of the virus, which is now being classified as a variant of concern.

“As more strains and variants are detected, it clearly highlights we’re certainly not out of the woods with this pandemic,” he said. Map by Urvashi Makwana.)

(Edited by Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar and Pallavi Mehra. Map by Urvashi Makwana.)