Nigeria’s Kidnap-For-Ransom Industry

LAGOS, Nigeria — Shooters attacked the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri, a province in Kebbi State, north-western Nigeria, on June 18, kidnapping five teachers and more than 80 students, mostly girls.

The heavily armed bandits entered the town on motorcycles from the neighboring Rijau forest in Niger State.

A teacher at the school who witnessed the attack said the armed bandits broke through the gate, killed a police officer, and went straight to the students in classes.

Nafiu Abubakar, the spokesperson for Kebbi State Police Command, confirmed the killing of one of his officers during the attack.

“We are tracking the assailants into a nearby forested area to try to rescue the missing students and teachers,” the Kebbi state police command said in a statement seen by Zenger News.

For the past decade, armed bandits in northern Nigeria have terrorized communities, attacking villages, pillaging, raping, stealing cattle, and ambushing travelers.

The attackers have also turned to mass kidnappings, seizing hundreds of students in a string of raids on schools.

This was the third assault in less than a month by armed gangs in Kebbi State, a region where kidnap for ransom is rapidly becoming an established criminal industry.

In one of its reports, Chatham House found that “the Boko Haram insurgency has exacerbated low levels of education and literacy in northeast Nigeria.”