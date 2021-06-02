New Zealand Ranked 119th In World For Covid-19 Vaccine

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand remains ahead of its modest Covid-19 vaccination targets.

On June 2, new health ministry data showed the number of Kiwis to have received one shot had grown to 432,509 — or just under nine percent of the population.

That places New Zealand 119th in the world. Around four percent — 235,606 — are fully vaccinated with their two doses of Pfizer. Despite the low proportions, New Zealand’s rollout is nine percent ahead of schedule.

The vaccination rollout in Aotearoa aims to ramp up dramatically from July 2021, when the public will begin to be eligible.

That means, like Australia, New Zealand is at risk of future outbreaks until mass vaccination begins. The government has also warned New Zealand could run out of vaccine.

It has around 300,000 doses on hand after delivering 106,000 doses in the past week.

However, Pfizer is yet to confirm its delivery schedule for the month of July 2021 — though ministers are confident they soon will.

However, Pfizer is yet to confirm its delivery schedule for the month of July 2021 — though ministers are confident they soon will.

There has not been a case of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand since February 2021. Kiwi health officials will assess the quarantine-free travel suspension with Victoria on June 3.

There’s little prospect of repatriation flights or assistance to New Zealanders stuck in Melbourne.

“Our message from the very beginning of the trans-Tasman bubble has been flyer beware,” Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

“They need to understand they may need to shelter in place for some time.”

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall

She has worked as a senior lecturer at the University of Otago, Wellington, and as a member of the Capital and Coast District Health Board. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she provided the Ministry of Health with an independent review and recommendations for its contact-tracing approach to Covid-19 cases.

