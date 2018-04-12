NCCU STUDENT ELECTED FIRST AFRICAN-AMERICAN WOMAN PRESIDENT OF UNC SYSTEM ASSOCIATION OF STUDENT GOVERNMENTS

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina Central University (NCCU) junior elementary education major Bettylenah Njaramba was elected president of the University of North Carolina (UNC) Association of Student Governments (ASG). She will be the first African-American woman to hold this position for the organization.

The ASG is a student organization designated to represent the interests of students in the deliberations of the UNC Board of Governors.

In this role for the 2018-2019 academic year, Njaramba will serve as the chief executive officer of the organization and act as the official representative and spokesperson. She will also serve as an ex officio member of the UNC Board of Governors and the Council of Student Body Presidents.

She also serves as president of NCCU’s Association of Students for a Better Africa and is a member of the university’s student government association.

Njaramba credits her mentor, former senior class president Brianne Gill, for her passion in student government. In 2015, Njaramba served as freshman class president. Also during her freshman year, she served as a delegate for NCCU at ASG’s formal meeting. She has served in this role for subsequent years in addition to serving as speaker pro-temp for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Njaramba, a Raleigh, N.C., native by way of Kenya, tributes her African culture as a significant influence on her life and success.

“My culture is very important to who I am as a student-leader,” said Njaramba. “In order to be great servant leader you must be true to yourself.”

Immediately after graduation she plans to join the Peace Corps with aspirations to pursue a doctoral degree to teach.

