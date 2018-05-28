NBCI COMMENDS THE ROYAL DUCHESS OF SUSSEX FOR CONTINUING THE AFRICAN ROYAL LINE ON THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR

NBCI commends the Royal Duchess Of Sussex for continuing the African royal line in the House Of Windsor

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

WASHINGTON DC – The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, commends both the future King of England, Harry and the new African Duchess of Sussex Megan Markel, in their Holy nuptials. It was a spectacle for the world to witness that African blood has now invaded the royal lineage of the House of Windsor and no one can do anything about it other than what Bishop Curry says — love.

The Black Church is never naïve to the hatred of the races. Even among all of this beauty and pageantry, those white English subjects and former subjects (Americans) are filled with hatred because an African woman with the blood of her ancestors, which represents the first human on earth, is now permanently in the royal line of the House of Windsor. But, the African royal line is the first.

Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative says, “Marriage is God’s Commandment and love is the foundation of all marriage. Those who were married outside of God and outside of love do not have a marriage. The National Black Church Initiative has always advocated for a Biblical marriage between one woman and one man. This is why it breaks our heart for those young women who have decided on homosexuality. There is no way that they can become a princess and they would have married outside of God’s love. The importance of marriage is to signify the love of God. It is not to defy the will of God.”

Bishop Michael Curry, in his sermon, spoke eloquently about the power of love. One of the essences of the character of love is that it is so powerful and so transforming that as mere humans we can only possess a portion of storge, philia, eros, and agape. As a man of God, I must challenge all those who will wish this union their hatred because of the presence of African blood that they will never fully understand the power of God’s love, and love in general because they are blocking it with their hatred.

The sermon by Bishop Curry was divinely inspired so that the whole world could hear him because God is love.

About NBCI

The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 34,000 African American and Latino Churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, Churches and the public. Our methodology is utilizing faith and sound health science.

NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose main mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI’s programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work. Visit our website at www.naltBlackChurch.com.