NATIVE SON WRITES SECOND BOOK

Minister Doctor Calvin E. Robinson was born to his late beloved mother Sarah Robinson, and father Willie Robinson in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is the youngest of ten siblings. He graduated from Williston Senior High School in 1966. After graduation he moved to Raleigh, North Carolina and attended Civella School of Cosmetology. He moved to New York in 1972, and continued to study cosmetology at The Apex School of Beauty Culture, from which he graduated in 1973. In 1974 he attended The Allen School for Physician’s Aide in Jamaica, New York to study Medical Laboratory Technology; graduating with an “A” average in 1975. In 1976 he matriculated at New York Institute of Technology to continue his study of Medical Laboratory Technology. He graduated and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1980. He holds licenses in both Cosmetology and Medical Laboratory Technology respectively. However , his greatest licenses is in The Gospel Ministry. Minister , Doctor Robinson was born again January 26,1986 and baptized March 9, 1986. He attended Highland Church in Jamaica, New York, where he also did his ministerial training. He ushered, sang in the choir, and was assistant Director of the Choir and Director of the Male Chorus. After ten years he left Highland Church and joined Allen Cathedral. There he was Conductor of the Mighty Male Chorus for three years. He moved to Brooklyn, New York, and joined Second Evangelical Church. There he also preached and taught The Word of God. In 1996 he was called by Father God Jehovah to preach and teach with God’s Spirit and Anointing. He was licensed and ordained May 5, 1996.

He was employed at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, New York in the Department of Pathology as a certified Phlebotomist and Clinical Technologist in Special Hematology Oncology. He retired in 2010, and relocated back to Wilmington, North Carolina. He joined Union Missionary Baptist Church, and became an Associate Minister, where he also preached and taught.

Minister Calvin E. Robinson matriculated at North Carolina College of Theology. He received with honors an Associate, Bachelor and Master of Theology. He received his Doctorate of Theology with honors from North Carolina Theological Seminary. He also received Certificates of Honor in Soaring High, Academic Excellence, and Perfect Attendance. He maintained an “A” average in every discipline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

“Beloved Father God Jehovah has blessed me to write my second book. I give Him all the glory, honor, praise and worship for doing so. The title of the book is: GOD GIVEN SERMONS FOR THE WHOLE WORLD, Volume 1. If you desire to purchase a book, please call 646-829-8526. If the phone is busy leave a message and I will return your call as soon as possible. All the money from the sale of these books goes back into the Ministry to continue advancing The Kingdom Of God. The price for the book is $30.00

I thank you very much in advance. The blessing of the Lord be upon you. I bless you in the name of the Lord. Psalm 129:8”—MINISTER DOCTOR CALVIN E. ROBINSON