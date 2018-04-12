MORAL MARCH TO THE POLLS

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

On April 19, 2018 the New Hanover County NAACP will march to the polls to emphasize the need for citizens to vote and vote early. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen AME Church and will continue to Cape Fear Community College Science Building at Second and Red Cross streets which is an Early Voting site for New Hanover County.

“Voting especially Early Voting is a right that people need to exercise. This march will remind citizens to Early Vote.” –Deborah Dicks Maxwell President, New Hanover County NAACP

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Deborah Maxwell at 910-508-9414 or email at nhcnaacp@gmail.com.