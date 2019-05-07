 

MAGIC JOHNSON LEAVES LAKERS’ PRESIDENCY AMIDST LOSING STREAK

MAGIC JOHNSON

Special to the Trice Edney News Wire from NorthStarNewsToday.com

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Magic Johnson has unexpectedly resigned as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers after a disappointing season even though LeBron James was on the team’s roster.

Johnson announced he was quitting the Lakers during an April 0 news conference. He did not even tell his boss Jeanie Buss, the team’s owner, that he was leaving.

Johnson indicated that he wished to do other things, including serving as an NBA ambassador.

The Lakers finished with a record of 34-45, the team’s six straight losing season.

 

