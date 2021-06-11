Jumbo Mystery: Activists Reject Thunderbolt Theory For 18 Elephant Deaths In India

DELHI, India — Eighteen wild elephants lay strewn on a hill in the Kondoli proposed reserve forest in the Nagaon district of India’s northeastern state of Assam after a night of intense thunderstorm on May 12.

“A lot of trees were burnt due to the lightning strike, but we didn’t know that elephants have died and that too so many,” Binod Dulu Bora, field director, Hati Bondhu, Nagaon, told Zenger News.

The non-governmental organization, called Friends of the Elephants, is based in Nagaon and works to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Assam and improve elephant food security through its plantation programs.

“I got to know about the incident through a local. This is the first time I have experienced anything like this. Never before have elephants died on such a large scale,” Bora said. There were five calves among the dead.

Forest officials said the elephants died due to electrocution caused by thunderbolts, but a detailed inquiry was launched to find out if there was any other reason. The post-mortem report, which came three weeks later, reiterated the initial findings.

“18 elephants’ death due to lightning has been established with clinching evidence,” Parimal Suklabaidya, the minister of excise, forest, environment, and fisheries, Assam, tweeted .

“The exhaustive report incorporating post-mortem and reports from concerned agencies have proved beyond doubt that lightning caused the death of a herd of elephants,” the tweet read.

Four elephant carcasses were found on the foothills, and the rest were found half a mile uphill. Dissatisfied with inquiry and post-mortem findings, Nature’s Beckon , an environmental organization, has called for a scientific investigation.

“The investigative committee had no lightning experts, electrical engineers, geo-physicists, forensic experts, crime branch personnel, and consisted of only veterinarians — all of whom are directly or indirectly related to the [state forest] department,” Soumyadeep Datta, director at Nature’s Beckon, told Zenger News.