Jobless rate increases for Black men   

JOBLESS-RATEBY FREDERICK H. LOWE OF NORTHSTARNEWSTODAY.COM

(Special to theTriceEdneyWire.com) – It was a new month for jobs data and things had gotten worse for Black men.

Businesses added 98,000 jobs in March, lower than predicted, and black men 20 years old and older continued to suffer from the nation’s highest unemployment rate.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the jobless rate for black men in March was 8.2 percent up from 7.8 percent in February.

This compares with a March jobless rate of 3.6 percent for white men, down from 3.8 percent February.

The March jobless rate for Hispanic men was 4.5 percent, down from 4.6 percent in February.

There wasn’t any comparable data for Asian men 20 years old and older. Overall, Asians have the nation’s lowest jobless rate of 3.3 percent.

Nationwide, employment increased in professional business services and mining services but the retail trade lost 30,000 jobs.

America’s unemployment rate declined to 4.5 percent, a drop of 0.2 percentage points.

 

